The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the revalidation of Niger State University of Education, Minna.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, conveyed this announcement during a visit by Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Maiyaki explained that the institution had initially received conditional recognition as a university of education in 2013, but certain conditions were left unfulfilled by successive administrations in Niger State until Governor Bago assumed office.

With this recent development, Niger State University of Education is now officially recognized as the 63rd state-owned university in Nigeria.

Nairametrics learns that the recognition of Niger State University of Education, Minna, as a fully established university within the Nigerian University System, was endorsed by the National Universities Commission.

What Maiyaki said

Maiyaki narration how the process started saying,

“The recognition was contingent to a formal concurrent in writing by the incoming administration as of at that time and its willingness to retain the university, but the process was never consummated by the successive Niger state administrations, until this government requested the activation of the NUC earlier recognition of Niger State University of Education, Minna,” Maiyaki said.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC mentioned that the approval for the new university was granted after a thorough review of essential documents, including the officially gazetted university law, the academic brief, and the master plan.

He further indicated that this recognition of the university became effective as of yesterday. Additionally, Maiyaki stated that pertinent government agencies, such as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), would be duly informed of the institution’s new status.

While making this announcement, Maiyaki also encouraged the governor to invest in upgrading the facilities at the new university.

He assured that the NUC is fully prepared to offer the necessary guidance to ensure that the institution meets the expected standards.

He added:

“In 2013, my predecessor came here to convert Niger State College of Education, Minna to the University of Education, somewhere along the line, it became a mirage, but with the guidance of Professor Yahaya Kuta, we have come to rekindle that ambition”.