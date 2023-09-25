A part of the Supreme Court justice chamber in Abuja was engulfed in flames earlier this morning, although there were no human casualties.

Moreover, people were spotted at the apex court complex, who were in the process of relocating documents and assets from the Justice’s chambers.

Additionally, firefighters are currently battling the blaze, and no casualties have been reported as of press time. According to a spokesperson for the Court, Festus Akande, the cause of the fire was electrical issues from one of the Chambers of Justice.

Akande stated that the fire, which it reported started around 6 a.m., was put out with the use of fire extinguishers. It was gathered that the cleaners on duty and some of the workers who resumed work early raised the alarm after detecting the fire.

The workers also were said to have used the fire extinguishers in the building to tackle the fire. The office of Justice Mohammed Saulawa and two other offices were affected by the fire.

What the Supreme Court is Saying

According to Akande, the fire only affected one chamber equipped with a library, computers, and stationeries. He also stated that the fire was a result of an electrical malfunction.

“Only the books and some computer accessories were affected”, he said. Further, he said the damage is not much and will not bring any setback to the anticipated presidential election appeal proceedings at the Supreme Court. He also said the staff were on hand to douse the fire and there is no cause for alarm.