In a distressing incident on Sunday night, unidentified gunmen abducted Matthew Abo, the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, between 8 pm and 10 pm.

The armed individuals launched their attack on the Commissioner’s residence, located in Zaki-Biam, the administrative centre of Ukum Local Government Area in the state. Eyewitnesses recounted that the assailants, arriving on four motorcycles, forcefully entered the Commissioner’s house and fired shots indiscriminately.

Sir Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia, confirmed this to the press on Monday, stating, “Unfortunately, that is the news. Commissioner for Information, Culture & Tourism, Mr. Matthew Abo from Ukum LGA was kidnapped.”

Matthew Abo had been among the 17 Commissioners inaugurated as members of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29, 2023.

This is a developing story…..