The government of Uganda has sought increased business interactions with Nigeria while assuring that it will soon add Abuja to its airline (Uganda Airlines) routes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this via its official X page on Thursday.

The ministry stated that the agreement was reached when its High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Nelson Ocheger met with Nigerian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar to discuss the promotion of trade and commerce between Uganda and Nigeria.

The Ugandan side revealed that the duo discussed the progress made to conclude the process of reviewing bilateral agreements between the two countries in different sectors such as energy, oil and gas, defense and security cooperation, education, and others.

Ocheger seized the moment to call for the scaling up of bilateral relations for the betterment of both countries.

He expressed delight that Uganda and Nigeria are committed to scaling up economic, commercial, and political cooperation.

The Ugandan ministry stated,

“Uganda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Amb. @NelsonOcheger, held a meeting with Hon. Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of #Nigeria, @NigeriaMFA in Abuja.

“The two principals underscored the need to scale up this relationship by increasing interactions in business, #trade, #investment, #tourism, and knowledge sharing.

“Ambassador Ocheger reiterated the commitment of @GovUganda to increasing interactions with #Nigeria by creating an enabling environment for the private sector to do business.

“To this end, @UGAirlines commenced direct flights between Entebbe and Lagos, and will soon add Abuja to the route.”

Longstanding Relationship

Tukur noted Nigeria’s age-long relations with Uganda and promised to keep it strengthened.

He tweeted on Thursday,

“The longstanding relationship between NigeriaUganda, characterized by historical connections and diplomatic exchanges, is further solidified by my meeting with @UgandaMFA High Commissioner @NelsonOcheger , highlighting our commitment to strengthening economic & political ties.”

More insights

Uganda Airlines is the flag carrier of the Ugandan government.

In 2023, Nairametrics recalls that its airline announced to fly directly from its base at the Entebbe International Airport to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos effective Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The Nigeria-Uganda relations on a people-to-people basis date back to the 1960s.