Globacom to Change Lives with the CashToken GloReward Program.

Globacom has introduced an opportunity for all Glo users to receive cash rewards through CashToken Africa, the pioneering Cash Reward as a Service firm, with every airtime purchase and data subscription made on their Glo line.

This is possible because of the partnership between Globacom and CashToken Rewards Africa. This reward program is called the “CashToken GloRewards program”

Glo Customers can continue receiving CashTokens under the GloRewards program from 1st February 2024 till 26th May 2024.

Customers get instant cash and a chance to win N5k – N100M weekly, exciting devices.

Customers can use accumulated instant cash to purchase airtime, data bundle, pay electricity bills, pay LCC bills, and pay Cable TV bills. Customers can transfer accumulated instant cash to their Money Masters accounts directly.

Program is open to existing & new prepaid customers provided they opt-in to the CashToken GloRewards by dialing *301*8#.

Adeoye Simileoluwa D., Business Development & Expansion Chief at CashToken Rewards Africa mentioned that the partnership between CashToken Reward Africa will prove to be a successful one as it has done with other businesses by increasing customer retention and new user adoption.

Mr. Vikas Ghai, the Partnership driver for Globacom, mentioned that the partnership’s objective to drive and increase Customer loyalty will be met, as he looks forward to celebrating winning Customers. He elaborated that gadgets, including smartphones and tablets, and Gloworld vouchers await Glo customers who opt-in to the CashToken GloRewards program.

The core features of the CashToken GloRewards are meticulously crafted to offer users maximum flexibility and convenience. Participants can accumulate ₦8.00 instant cash rewards with an entry into the weekly national consumer draws, enhancing their chances of winning substantial prizes.

Moreover, these instant cash rewards can be utilized for various purposes, including purchasing:

Airtime

Data bundles

Settling bills such as electricity, LCC, and cable TV.

Chinaenyenwa Nwokedi, the CMO of CashToken Rewards Africa, explained that the company has provided customer support channels for both CashToken and Globacom. Customers who have inquiries or challenges related to the reward program can promptly contact Globacom’s dedicated customer care team for assistance. In addition, Specific questions or challenges regarding CashToken GloRewards should go to the CashToken Rewards Africa helpdesk via phone at 09077555557 or email at customercare@cashtoken.ng.

For more information, customers can follow CashToken Rewards Africa on social media Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram] as well as subscribe to CashToken’s YouTube channel to stay up-to-date with the latest news, updates, and winner announcements.

Additionally, the weekly national consumer draw will be aired on YouTube and AIT every Friday at 9 pm WAT, providing an opportunity for participants to witness the excitement firsthand and stay informed about the program. Through proactive engagement, users can unlock a plethora of rewards and incentives, enriching their overall Glo experience.