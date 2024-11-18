Globacom Limited, Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, continues to showcase resilience and innovation, reinforcing its market presence and bringing value to its loyal customer base, which remains a central asset to the company.

Despite operating in a very competitive industry, Globacom has achieved steady growth and stability. Its main focus has been on advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Guided by a long-term strategic vision, Globacom is setting the pace in customer engagement, turning 2024 into a year of “Christmas is every day” for its subscribers. Through substantial investments in network expansion and customer rewards, Globacom has achieved significant milestones in customer loyalty, aiming to support subscribers with impactful services amid the festive season.

With a focus on bridging the digital divide, Globacom continues to support Nigeria’s tech-driven ecosystem, empowering individuals and businesses. The group has made significant strides in aligning its objectives with Nigeria’s digital literacy goals, as seen with the launch of a learning management solution that trains up to 100,000 users monthly on key digital skills, including blockchain, digital marketing, and artificial intelligence. This initiative supports Nigeria’s goal to produce 3 million technical talents by 2027.

Further positioning itself as a tech enabler, Globacom announced four upcoming digital innovation hubs to foster entrepreneurship in Nigeria, with the first set in Lagos by Q4 of 2024, followed by hubs in Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Abuja by mid-2025. These hubs aim to create new opportunities in tech and digital services for Nigeria’s growing economy.

Beyond telecommunications, Globacom actively contributes to government-led initiatives in education, agriculture, and transportation, extending its digital solutions to sectors beyond telecom.

In October 2023, the telecom giant underscored its role as a significant industry player by paying N156 billion ($210 million) in spectrum renewal fees, reinforcing its dedication to regulatory compliance and ongoing growth in Nigeria’s telecom landscape.

Globacom holds a leading position as Nigeria’s home-grown telecom provider in a particularly money guzzling venture. It has never failed to live up to expectations. The telecom behemoth further expanded into financial services through its MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (PSB) launched in October 2022.

MoneyMaster PSB leverages a network of 100,000 agents to offer essential banking services, including deposits, remittances, and prepaid cards, supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial inclusion goals for the nation’s 79 million underbanked and unbanked citizens.

Globacom’s commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance, and customer satisfaction continues to define its legacy as a pillar of Nigeria’s digital economy, positioning it as a key player in the nation’s journey towards a digitally inclusive future. Globacom remains the pride of Nigeria.