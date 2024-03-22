On Friday, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) revealed the names of 24 lawyers jostling for appointment as judges of the Federal Capital Territory High Court while calling for public scrutiny of the candidates.

The NBA National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, disclosed this in a statement sent to Nairametrics on Friday, March 22, 2024.

He explained that the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had requested the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to publish a notice calling for expressions of interest from suitably qualified legal practitioners of Bauchi, Bayelsa, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, Plateau. Rivers, Taraba, and Zamfara States origin, for appointment as Judges of the High Court of the FCT.

The notice was issued by the NBA and several lawyers applied.

The following names have now been identified,

“Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo, Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi, Anumaenwe Godwin Iheabunike, Odo Celestine Obinna, Hauwa Lawal Gummi, Yakubu Yahuza Muri, Buetnaan Mandy Bassi,Sarah Benjamin Inesu Avoh, Maryam Iye Yusuf, Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria, Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike, Munirat Ibrahim Tanko, Abdullahi Toyin Ambali, Agosu-Adeleke Oluwatosin Esther, Cajetan C. Osisioma, Nwoye Akachukwu Anthony, Hayatu Sani, Abdulrahaman Usman, Diane Ngummai Nkwap, Weriebi Egberipou, Ehusani Abel Simpa, Ifeoluwagbeminiyi Ojediran, , Ngar Isaac Harrison, Salihu Ibrahim Salihu.”

12 out of the 24 candidates are expected to be appointed as judges.

Meanwhile, the NBA asked Nigerians to go through the names and make recommendations.

Lawal stated,

“Members of the Bar and the general public are, therefore, invited to submit petitions/objections and/or comments generally on the suitability or otherwise of the shortlisted candidates, who are being considered for appointment as Judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

“All comments/petitions/objections should be put in portable document format (PDF) and forwarded as an attachment to the NBA President through ayodeji.oni@nigerianbar.org.ng or +234 803 345 2825. All communications in this regard should be sent in by close of business on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.

”This exercise is aimed at fostering the resolve and commitment of the NBA to strengthen our Judiciary by enthroning a painstaking and transparent process which would ensure that only suitably qualified candidates – of appropriate competence, character, and reputation – are appointed to the Bench.”

What you should know

The NBA is the umbrella body of every Nigerian lawyer.

By the rules of the court, judges can be selected from among practicing lawyers, registrars, and law lecturers.

But their enlistment is done under the purview of the National Judicial Council.