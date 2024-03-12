Popular Wuse Market in Abuja’s Central Area, located within the Federal Capital Territory, caught fire on Tuesday evening, triggering alarm and prompting people in the area to hastily evacuate.

The source of the fire outbreak remained unknown at the time this report was made.

Meanwhile, all business activities in the market area have been suspended for the day.

Chaos and confusion prevail, with traffic jams occurring on all roads leading to the market, and people running in various directions. The police, upon arriving at the market, cordoned off the entrance to stop individuals from entering the market premises.

They engaged in sporadic shooting and deployed tear gas into the air.

Some vehicles in the car park have been burnt already. People inside the market are also seen forcing their way out by jumping the perimeter fence.

Firefighters have arrived as this report is being filed.

More details later…