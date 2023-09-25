As Nigerians are going through seasons of very high cost of living, including suffocating cost of fund to do business, a piece of exciting news has emerged that Konga is set to pioneer a 24-hour Buyers and Sellers TV, which is set to launch in the month of October to celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

Konga TV, an Internet Protocol TV (iPTV) channel widely reputed as Africa’s first buyers and sellers TV, will go live early in October 2023.

The development, which has sparked excitement among media watchers and stakeholders in Nigeria’s Manufacturing, Distribution and Retail sectors is set to further revolutionize the online broadcasting and commerce space in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest market.

Efforts to reach the Management of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce group was not successful but a staff of the company’s Customer Experience Team, who is in a position to know, confirmed that the internal test has commenced and is sure that within days, the Konga TV will go live to the public.

According to the staff who craved anonymity, the TV station shall create democracy in the pricing of goods and services in Nigeria, no matter where you are located, but for genuine products only.

She disclosed that both sellers and buyers in Nigeria lack true freedom because of a lack of market intelligence.

While sellers are overburdened with huge inventories and unable to sell, buyers pay above reasonable market prices, adding that no one gives space to millions of MSMEs raising their heads because the cost of marketing and distribution is very high in Nigeria and stifles young entrepreneurs.

She summarized the 24-hour Konga TV as a democracy in the marketplace for genuine products and services across all categories – FMCG, Computing, Home and Kitchen, Mobile Gadgets, Fashion, Power and Renewable Energy products, Real Estate, Hotel Bookings, Flight tickets, Furniture, Vehicles of all categories, etc.

‘‘It is a platform where willing buyers cut deals with sellers at a huge discount for genuine products only and guaranteed by the Management of Konga 24 hours a day and delivered on time as promised.’’

She also mentioned that a lot of global leading Companies Executives shall be brought live on Konga TV to talk about their companies and inspire Nigerians. Same with Nigerian Entrepreneurs who have big story to tell about their headaches and successes.

The official launch date of Konga TV is being awaited by the Management of Konga.