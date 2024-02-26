Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has sworn-in 11 new Justices to the Supreme Court, elevating the total number of Justices on the bench to 21, thereby fulfilling the statutory requirement.

At the ceremony, Justice Ariwoola counseled the newly inducted Supreme Court justices to adhere strictly to the principles of the rule of law and maintain impartiality in their judgments.

The CJN said; “As new Justices of this Honourable Court, Your Lordships should note that you are coming on board at the time when our rank had been grossly depleted to an all-time low of 10 Justices for a number of reasons; mainly retirements and deaths. We heartily welcome Your Lordships to our fold and wish you an eventful and pleasurable sojourn in the Apex Court of our dear country.”

“Your Lordships are all seasoned judicial officers transiting from the Court of Appeal; and have, accordingly, established some remarkable acquaintances with judicial oath and rules guiding the conduct of judicial officers, especially at the appellate level. Your moral uprightness, integrity and respect for the Constitution and other extant laws in operation, must be unwavering and unassailable.”

Justice Ariwoola emphasized the importance for the new Supreme Court justices to steer clear of personal biases or external pressures that could impair their judgment. He highlighted the necessity of ending associations with individuals of dubious character and integrity, stressing the role of conscience in guiding their thoughts and actions henceforth.

He assured the justices that their new roles in the nation’s apex court come with heightened expectations and opportunities. Acknowledging the impossibility of pleasing everyone, especially in legal disputes, he underscored the danger of attempting to satisfy all parties involved.

Justice Ariwoola advised the justices to prioritize adherence to divine principles and the Constitution above all, assuring them that such an approach would lead to personal fulfillment and professional integrity.

Furthermore, Justice Ariwoola called on the justices to approach their duties with unwavering commitment and diligence, maintaining the judiciary’s integrity as their paramount objective..

Names of the newly appointed Supreme Court Justices and their respective zones: