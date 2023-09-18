The Tinubu administration said it plans to focus on optimizing and boosting revenue generation for Nigeria’s aviation industry and also ensure strict compliance with international regulations and standards.

This was disclosed in a statement by Nigeria’s aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo on Sunday in a statement revealing the 5-point agenda for the industry.

5-point agenda

The statement revealed that the Tinubu administration will also work on improving aviation infrastructure in Nigeria.

“ Ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by the ICAO

“Support for the growth and sustenance of local airline businesses whilst holding them to the highest international standards in the aviation industry.

“Improvement of infrastructure in the aviation industry.

“Development of human capacity within the industry

“ Optimising revenue generation for the federal government.

Committee

Since resuming his role as the aviation Minister, Keyamo has commenced a series of reforms starting with setting up a committee to look into challenges facing the sector.

Nairametrics reported that challenges are as a result of the sudden relocation of international airlines from the old international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos to the recently commissioned terminal at the same airport, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo has set up a five-man Taskforce.

Keyamo said that the committee would tend to address all the challenges confronting the travelling public within the period.

Keyamo also expressed concern over what he described as “the teething challenges” arising from the relocation, stressing that this was caused by Tuesday’s fire outbreak, which affected some parts of the old terminal.

The names of the five-man task force according to the statement are; Engr. Hassan Musa; retired Permanent Secretary and former Director of the Department of Air Transport Management as the Team Leader, Adebayo Oladipo; General Manager, Aerodrome, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Mr. Collins Mukoro, Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Others are Mrs. Uyoyou Edhekpo, Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and Mr. Henry Agbebire; Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

He assured that the task force would work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation.

Keyamo added that the government was committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice was heard and addressed promptly, while efforts would also be made to minimise the discomfort of the travellers, airlines and other airport users.