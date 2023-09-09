In a bid to address challenges that may arise as a result of the sudden relocation of international airlines from the old international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos to the recently commissioned terminal at the same airport, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo has set up a five-man Taskforce.

Keyamo in a statement issued by the Head, of Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Seyi Oduntan, said that the committee would tend to address all the challenges confronting the travelling public within the period.

Keyamo also expressed concern over what he described as “the teething challenges” arising from the relocation, stressing that this was caused by Tuesday’s fire outbreak, which affected some parts of the old terminal.

The names of the five-man task force according to the statement are; Engr. Hassan Musa; retired Permanent Secretary and former Director of the Department of Air Transport Management as the Team Leader, Adebayo Oladipo; General Manager, Aerodrome, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Mr. Collins Mukoro, Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Others are Mrs. Uyoyou Edhekpo, Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and Mr. Henry Agbebire; Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

He assured that the task force would work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation.

Keyamo added that the government was committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice was heard and addressed promptly, while efforts would also be made to minimise the discomfort of the travellers, airlines and other airport users.

He also mentioned minimization of discomfort to travellers and ensuring effective public communication as the two other tasks of the task force.

He added: “Our focus dwells on minimising any form of discomfort during this transition period. Efforts will be made to streamline processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations 24/7.

“Measures such as enhanced signage, dedicated support staff, and improved communication channels will be implemented proactively.

“We pledge transparency throughout this process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations. FAAN aims at improving public relations strategies through various channels, including online platforms and customer service helplines so that you stay informed about developments firsthand.”