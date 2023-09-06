The Nigerian Government disclosed that it plans to conclude the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) within 12 months.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, during a tour of facilities at the airport on Tuesday.

This comes after the Nigerian Government announced an N825 million community compensation plan.

12 months benchmark

Keyamo noted that for the Federal Capital jurisdiction, it is extremely important he works with relevant agencies, to make sure the project is delivered within 12 months.

“On the second runway, I have to go and meet the FCT Minister to clear the obstacle on the way. As of today, the report I have is that the communities have started receiving the money we disbursed.

“The Chinese company handling the project said it would clear the place next week and move to the site. So, we are going to invite Mr President to come and commission it.

“For Abuja, as a capital city, it is extremely important that I work with relevant agencies, and the National Assembly to make sure we deliver the project within 12 months, ”

Improved Standards

Keyamo revealed that the project had been a controversial project from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime till date, citing the second runway and ancillary facilities project would serve as an alternative to the first runway in the airport.

He added FG plans to intensify efforts to improve chillers, lifts, and escalators at the nation’s airports and bring maintenance up to global standards.

“Both locally and internationally, what passengers want to see are three things – good chillers; they want to come into a conducive atmosphere. They also want to see that the lifts are working. The third one is effective escalators.

“These are the problems our airports are facing. Even in this new facility, I understand, only four of the chillers are working.

“I have told them that my mentality to some of those things is that, for example, most of the chillers that are obsolete, instead of fixing them repeatedly, we will buy new ones.

“Cost of fixing them like three times can buy a new one. There are good brands all over the world. Let us buy high-quality lifts. The ones I saw here are not good enough.

“I know about lifts. I will not be here and going to buy substandard lifts. Lift is not what you just buy weekly. I will not be spending money repairing them every two months ,” he said.

Compensation

Recall Nairametrics reported last week that stated that it will compensate the indigenes of the Jiwa community in Abuja with the sum of N825.819 million naira for the construction of the 4.2km second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The announcement was made by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, after a negotiation meeting with the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo

Nairametrics learned that Jiwa community representatives earlier had opened up negotiations with the Federal Government, demanding N2.5 million per hectare as compensation.

What you should know

According to Wike, the N825.8 million is to incentivise the residents as they would have to vacate the community and cooperate with the authorities towards the completion of the 4.2 km second Abuja runway project which was originally awarded in 2022.

Wike also declared that the FCT will construct a 5km bridge in the Tunga Madaki community and provide a modern healthcare facility expected to serve as a temporary resettlement site for the indigenes.