The Federal Government has stated that it will compensate the indigenes of the Jiwa community in Abuja with N825.819 million naira for the construction of the 4.2km second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The announcement was made by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, after a negotiation meeting with the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo. The meeting also included officials of both ministries and representatives of their agencies as well as stakeholders from the Jiwa community in Abuja.

Nairametrics learned that Jiwa community representatives earlier had opened up negotiations with the Federal Government, demanding N2.5 million per hectare as compensation.

What you should know

According to Wike, the N825.8 million, is to incentivise the residents as they would have to vacate the community and cooperate with the authorities towards the completion of the 4.2 km second Abuja runway project which was originally awarded in 2022.

Wike also declared that the FCT will construct a 5km bridge in the Tunga Madaki community and provide a modern healthcare facility expected to serve as a temporary resettlement site for the indigenes.

Furthermore, the FCT minister charged the contractors to resume work, promising that the approved fund would be released on Wednesday.