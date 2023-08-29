Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has been suspended as the national head of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The board of trustees of the NNPP reportedly suspended the Kwankwanso for six months owing to anti-party activities.

There has been a crisis of confidence that has been brewing within the party since the conclusion of the 2023 general election that took place earlier this year. For the past few months, there have been allegations and counteraccusations between several factions of the NNPP.

The suspension of the party’s presidential candidate in the last general election follows the suspension of the national Public Secretary of the party.

