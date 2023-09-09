The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has lauded the membership of the A.U into the G20 saying it will help the continent meet global challenges.

The AU Commission Chairperson disclosed this on his X (formerly Twitter) handle after the announcement of the permanent membership status of the African Union in the G20.

Moussa Faki Mahamat said , “ I welcome the @AfricanUnion entry into the #G20 as a full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favour of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges.

Meanwhile, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is attending the Summit, remarked, "As a continent, we eagerly anticipate advancing our aspirations on the global stage through the G20 platform.

President of the European Union Commission, Ursula Von De Leyen reacted to the AU membership of the G20 thus , “The EU and Africa are partnering to address the continent’s priorities. Ensuring food security, Securing the means to fight climate change and Attracting investments.

“I welcome @_AfricanUnion as a new full member of the G20. The G20 has much to win from a strong African voice.”

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his delight at the G20’s acceptance of the membership of the AU and called for an “enhanced and expanded Global Partnership” to meet the myriads of problems facing the continent.

Backstory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India earlier declared the African Union, comprising 55 members, as a permanent member of the G20 during the inaugural session of the mega Summit on Saturday.

In his address, PM Modi emphasized, “In keeping with the sentiment of ‘sabka saath’ (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be granted permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal.”

“Before we commence our work, I extend an invitation to the African Union president to assume their position as a permanent member,” he announced.

As the announcement was being made, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied the current chairperson of the African Union and Comoros President Azali Assoumani to their designated seat.

It’s worth noting that African Union member states collectively boast a GDP of nearly USD 3 trillion and a population of approximately 1.4 billion.