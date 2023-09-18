The Nigerian Government disclosed that it would soon commence investigations on an aborted take-off of a Bombardier Global Express 605 jet operated by Pacific Energy Company Limited at the Lagos airport on September 4th 2023.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo on Sunday, adding that the aircraft was carrying Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his team on a scheduled flight to Abuja.

Investigation

In the press release by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, said he contacted the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and was briefed accordingly. A mandatory report was submitted on 6th September 2023 in accordance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, adding:

“The operator submitted the report through the new web-based National Aviation Safety Reporting System, SMS Pro, deployed by NCAA in collaboration with Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in compliance with the provisions of ICAO mandated State Safety Programme and the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

“A full-blown investigation of the incident has since commenced.

“While expressing relief that the incident ended without any harm, the Honourable Minister assured that the outcome of NCAA’s investigation and recommendations will be implemented in line with Nig. CARS and global best practices.

The statement also added that the NCAA assured the travelling public that it will double its efforts in collaboration with NSIB to maintain and improve upon the high safety aviation standards set in the country over the past decade.

Keyamo noted that he has on several occasions stated that the safety of the aviation industry is the number one objective of his administration.

Challenging environment

Nairametrics reported recently that Captain Mua Nuhu, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), highlighted the hurdles faced by Nigerian airlines in turning a profit.

These challenges stem from the demanding operational environment, marked by tough access to funding.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja over the weekend, Nuhu stressed the collaborative efforts of his agency and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in aiding airlines.

He noted that some of these airlines are currently grappling with financial distress.

“Nigerian airlines are operating in a very difficult environment. An airline cannot operate in isolation of the economy it is operating in and the Nigerian economy is in very difficult times. The cost of financing is 25% (interest rate); that is killing to start with.

“You take a loan and you pay 25% of whatever you make to the bank. You are not talking about your expenses, your costs, your current and long-term liabilities.

“Quite a few of them are in financial difficulties and some are okay. So that is the way it is. It is a very difficult environment for the airlines and we also do sincerely sympathize with them and we will try and see where we have flexibility to make life easy for them.”