The Yobe State Government has responded to the recent surge in cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis, serogroup ‘C’, by setting up a temporary Emergency Operations Centre in Potiskum town.

Dr. Muhammed Gana, the Commissioner for Health, disclosed this development during an interview with newsmen in Damaturu on Thursday.

In addition to establishing the Emergency Operations Centre, the state government has designated the Potiskum Specialist Hospital as a tertiary site for managing meningitis cases and administering vaccinations to over 400,000 individuals in the affected area.

The government’s response to meningitis outbreak

Dr. Gana outlined several measures taken by the government, including the engagement of ad hoc personnel, such as a professor of infectious diseases, the implementation of aggressive community sensitization programs, and daily review meetings with partners to assess the situation.

Moreover, over 200 community health influencers, promoters, and supporters are actively involved in containing the outbreak in Potiskum and Fika local government areas.

A total of 78 active case search teams are conducting door-to-door visits to identify and refer cases to healthcare facilities.

The state is receiving significant support from international organizations, with 130 teams from the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1,000 volunteer community mobilizers from UNICEF, and 1,800 voluntary informants aiding in the response efforts.

As a result of these interventions, the state has observed a decrease in the number of fatalities. Dr. Gana reported that Yobe State recorded 2,510 cases of meningitis between December 25, 2023, and April 2024, with 85 deaths occurring before patients reached healthcare facilities.

However, challenges persist, with 28 new cases and one death reported in the last 24 hours. Over the past two weeks, the state recorded two deaths attributed to meningitis.

What you should know

Meningococcal meningitis, caused by bacterial infection, is fatal if left untreated. The World Health Organization warns that the disease can lead to death within hours and emphasizes the importance of timely treatment.

In a groundbreaking move, Nigeria became the first country to introduce a new vaccine, Men5CV, recommended by the WHO, offering protection against five strains of meningococcus bacteria.

This initiative, funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aims to mitigate the impact of meningitis outbreaks in Nigeria and other meningitis hyper-endemic countries in Africa.

The recent outbreak of Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus) serogroup ‘C’ in Nigeria highlights the urgency of vaccination campaigns.

To address this, a vaccination drive was conducted from March 25 to March 28, targeting over one million individuals aged one to 29 years old across affected states.