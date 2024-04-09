c

This development comes after weeks of intensive efforts to contain the outbreak of the disease in the state.

Dr. Lawan Gana, the Commissioner for Health in the State, revealed this update during a World Health Day Commemoration organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Damaturu.

Represented by Abdullahi Danchuwa, Dr. Gana expressed gratitude to the WHO, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and other developmental partners for their collaborative efforts in combating the disease.

The decline in active cerebrospinal meningitis cases

Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration was lauded for its substantial support towards healthcare initiatives aimed at addressing prevalent health challenges in Yobe State.

Danchuwa particularly commended the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, emphasizing the pivotal role played by international organizations in mitigating the impact of diseases within the state.

Highlighting the current status of the outbreak, Danchuwa stated, “I want to assure you right now we are fighting cerebrospinal meningitis and the last number of cases we recorded in the state was 25. It has already affected 10 local government areas of the state.”

Emphasizing the importance of healthcare as a fundamental human right, Emmanuel Katugwa, a Surveillance Officer representing the State Coordinator of WHO, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting governments in meeting the healthcare needs of their citizens.

He underscored this year’s theme, “my health, my right,” as a reminder of the universal entitlement to quality healthcare without prejudice.

What you should know

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that Yobe had 1186 suspected cases of cerebrospinal meningitis with 60 cases confirmed and 38 deaths in Potiskum, Nangere, Fune, Fika, Gujba, Damaturu, Gulani, and Machina local government areas.

Cebrospinal meningitis is the inflammation of the meninges or membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The disease posed a significant health threat especially since Yobe state was dealing with a disease and a protracted humanitarian crisis.

The government and WHO have allocated substantial resources towards managing and containing the outbreak. These expenditures strain the state’s healthcare budgets, diverting funds from other healthcare initiatives.