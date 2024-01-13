The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) claimed the lives of 190 individuals across Nigeria in 2023.

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the Director-General of NCDC, unveiled the disconcerting statistics during the release of the organization’s 2022/2023 report.

The report

According to Adetifa, Nigeria witnessed 2,765 suspected and 303 confirmed cases of meningitis, leading to 190 fatalities spread across 140 local government areas in 30 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The majority of CSM cases were concentrated in the “Meningitis Belt,” covering all 19 Northern states, the FCT, and some Southern states, including Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun.

Despite substantial advancements in vaccination efforts over recent years, Adetifa emphasized that CSM remains a prioritized disease and a persistent public health threat in Nigeria.

The annual outbreaks in high-burden states pose challenges to individuals, health systems, economies, and communities.

Assuring Nigerians, Adetifa stated that the government is actively engaged in preventive, detection, and response measures to address cases of the disease.

The NCDC, in collaboration with relevant authorities and partners, has implemented various initiatives to enhance coordination, collaboration, and communication for a robust response nationwide.

“At the beginning of the season, all state governments and public health authorities were alerted to the heightened risk of a CSM outbreak and the need for resource mobilization for preparedness and response activities,” he explained.

Routine meetings of the national multi-sectoral CSM Technical Working Group (TWG) were conducted to coordinate prevention and preparedness activities. The NCDC also maintained regular communication with high-burden states to assess their status, progress, and challenges.

What you should know

Meningitis, characterized by inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, remains a serious public health concern.

Adetifa underscored the importance of ensuring that everyone receives appropriate vaccinations to guard against meningitis, coupled with avoiding close and prolonged contact with confirmed CSM cases, including relatives.

The NCDC chief further warned against smoking and overcrowding in households, emphasizing the practice of proper respiratory hygiene when coughing or sneezing. These preventive measures, coupled with ongoing efforts by health authorities, aim to curb the impact of Cerebrospinal Meningitis in Nigeria.