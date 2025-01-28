The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yobe state says it seized 537 kilograms of illicit substances and arrested 46 suspects in 2024.

NDLEA Commander, Mr Abdulazeez Ogungboye, made this statement on Tuesday in Damaturu while reviewing the agency’s activities over the past year.

He reported that the seized drugs included 396.526kg of marijuana and 141.2kg of psychotropic substances.

Convictions and pending cases

Ogunboye stated that the agency had secured 21 convictions out of 46 alleged offenders charged, while 85 cases remain pending in the Federal High Court, Damaturu Division.

He also highlighted that the agency had provided counseling interventions to 219 drug-dependent individuals and carried out awareness campaigns in communities, schools, faith-based organizations, and workplaces.

Mini rehabilitation center and outreach expansion

Additionally, the commander mentioned that a mini rehabilitation center was set up by the agency and had successfully graduated five individuals after a three-month program.

He also noted that the agency had expanded its outreach by establishing five rural outposts across the state.

Ogunboye urged the Yobe government to establish a standard rehabilitation center to replace the current improvised facility with a capacity of just 16 inmates.

Support and commitment to a drug-free society

He commended the support of the Mai Mala Buni-led administration and other sister agencies throughout the year and reiterated NDLEA’s commitment to ensuring a drug-free society.

More Insight

Following reports from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), operatives recently seized 3.5 kilograms of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, hidden in a duvet destined for the United Kingdom at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The operatives arrested two suspects, Adakole Sunday and Austin Balogun, who were linked to the consignment. According to a statement by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the substance was concealed in six parcels inside the duvet.

In other reports, on January 19, NDLEA officers seized 47 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, and 25.46 kilograms of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, at the notorious Akala area of Mushin, Lagos.

In Ekiti State, a 26-year-old suspect, Adepoju Taiwo, was caught and arrested on January 23 with 1.950 kilograms of Canadian Loud.

Meanwhile, on January 20, Auwal Sani was apprehended in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, where 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg, weighing 36.56 kilograms, were seized from him.