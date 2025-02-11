The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that some state governments in Nigeria have embraced its advocacy for mandatory drug tests for appointees and employees.

Femi Babafemi, spokesman for the agency, made this known on ‘The Morning Brief’, a breakfast programme on Channels Television on Monday.

According to Babafemi, the NDLEA has recorded notable achievements in its fight against narcotic substance abuse, especially with the support and cooperation of state governments.

He highlighted that the NDLEA’s advocacy for mandatory drug tests has been ongoing since 2021, with several state governments embracing it as a policy.

“It’s an advocacy move, and quite a number of state governments are already making this a policy in their states to ensure that whoever goes for an elective position or whoever is appointed to the state government undergoes drug tests,” he said.

He emphasized that these partnerships have strengthened drug control efforts at the sub-national level.

“Like I said, it’s an advocacy move. It’s not a law; all we can do is encourage various stakeholders to buy into it,” Babafemi added.

Prosecution of drug-related offenders

Babafemi stated that some politicians have been prosecuted for their involvement in illicit drug activities.

“In the last four years, from our records, about 65 drug barons, including former public office holders, have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted—without mentioning any names to avoid stigmatization,” he said.

He further noted that some of those prosecuted by the Buba Marwa-led agency had previously held public offices, possibly at the level of local government chairmanship.

“Even as I speak, we still have quite a number of high-profile individuals currently undergoing prosecution,” Babafemi added.

Drug tests extend to employment and education sectors

The NDLEA spokesman further said that beyond being a policy for political positions, employers and tertiary institutions have also embraced drug tests as part of their screening process for admitting new talents.

“This is going on not only at the level of politics or those seeking employment but also at the level of our young ones – those going into tertiary institutions – to ensure that they also undergo this test well,” Babafemi said.

He added that both private and public institutions across the country have made drug testing a policy.

“We are glad that this initiative is gaining traction nationwide. All of this is aimed at reducing the demand for illicit substances among young people,” he emphasized.

NDLEA advocates drug testing for prospective couples

He said the agency has also pushed for prospective couples to undergo drug tests, noting that traditional and religious institutions are keying into it already.