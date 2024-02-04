The Yobe State government has taken decisive action by shutting down seven private health-related training institutions and clinics operating illegally in the state in a move to uphold legality in the health sector.

Dr. Yusuf Ngamdu, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe Healthcare and Health-related Facilities Inspection and Monitoring Agency (YOHFIMA), announced Damaturu.

Ngamdu revealed that the affected facilities were not only conducting illegal operations but were also providing certificates and delivering clinical services beyond the limits prescribed by the law.

The illegal health facilities

The list of closed facilities includes:

Medical Career Guidance in Potiskum

North-East Biotech Services Limited

Public Health Consultancy Services in Potiskum

Auxiliary International Health Sciences Academy in Nguru.

Iqmi International Modern School Study Centre in Potiskum

Aminci Nursing Home and Maternity in Damaturu

an unnamed radio-diagnostic centre opposite the Primary Healthcare Centre in Dogon-Zare, Potiskum.

Ngamdu stressed the importance of residents being cautious about the affected facilities to curb quackery within the health sector. He further warned private and public healthcare facilities in the state against hiring individuals trained by the closed health-related training institutions, cautioning that those found in violation would face sanctions.

Furthermore, the Executive Secretary advised all healthcare facilities, whether public or private, operating in the state to register with the agency.

He urged them to adhere to the regulations set forth by the agency, emphasizing the need to avoid activities that could potentially violate these regulations.