Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) took decisive action on Thursday, sealing six telecommunication masts across the state’s metropolis due to outstanding taxes amounting to N5.8 billion.

Among the sealed masts were MTN servers located at Tafawa Balewa road, Surami road, and Etsu road, as well as GLOBACOM server at Shehu Laminu road, along with a general mast (ATC) serving various communication services at Unguwan Rimi, Nagwamatse road, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

Additionally, the prominent Mudassir and Brothers (Mudatex) textile materials outlet situated on Ahmadu Bello Way faced closure due to an outstanding N5.2 million for signpost advertisements.

What they said

Mrs. Aysha Ahmad, the Secretary and Legal Adviser of the KADIRS Board, emphasized the necessity of such measures in enforcing compliance among companies failing to meet their tax obligations.

“ We are left with no option but to exercise the powers vested in us by the law to enforce compliance,” she affirmed during a media briefing on the sidelines of the operation.

Ahmad stressed that while sealing properties was regrettable, it was imperative for citizens to fulfill their civic duty of tax payment. The preference, she noted, was always for voluntary compliance, with enforcement seen as a last resort.

Highlighting the revenue target set by the Kaduna State Government at N120 billion, Ahmad reiterated the importance of tax compliance, appealing to residents to fulfill their civic responsibilities.

Echoing similar sentiments, Shamsuddeen Lere, the Legal Adviser of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA), confirmed that notices had been served to defaulters, but compliance was lacking.

“ The monies belong to the state government ,” he stated, emphasizing their determination to pursue all defaulters diligently.

Furthermore, Al-Babello Trading Company Ltd, a well-known business entity at the Panteka market, specializing in roofing sheets, iron rods, and other building materials, also fell under KADIRS’ scrutiny for undisclosed unpaid signpost advertisements.