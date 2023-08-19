The Lagos State Government has declared Monday, August 21, as work free day for all public servants in the state to commemorate this year’s Isese Day.

The Isese Day has been set aside in Lagos to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions as well as the preservation of the Yoruba heritage

This disclosure is contained in a circular issued by the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, where he noted that this year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Murin-Okunola in the circular further stated that the declaration of Work Free Day by Governor Sanwo-Olu is a reaffirmation of his “commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage”.

The circular announced that all state workers are expected to resume work at 8 am prompt on Tuesday, August 22.

What you should know

In a related development, the Oyo State Government had yesterday declared Monday as a maiden public holiday to celebrate Isese Day, a day celebrated annually by traditionalists across the state.

This followed the resolution of the Oyo State House of Assembly that earmarked August 20 for the celebration of Isese Day.

Governor Makinde further urged traditional worshippers in the state to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the state in particular and the country in general.

Isese, the Yoruba word for tradition, is also used to denote different kinds of festivals held by adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion or culture in Nigeria and Cuba, Brazil, the United States, Benin, and other countries.

Other things to know about the festival include;