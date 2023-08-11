Wole Oshin, GMD of Custodian Investment Plc has acquired an additional 14.74 million shares in the company worth N101 million.

This information is contained in a notice of Directors Dealings signed by Company Secretary Adeyinka Jafojo and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The acquisition of 14.74 million shares represents 0.25% of the company’s total outstanding shares.

Increase in the number of shares

With the acquisition, Wole Oshin has increased his number of direct shares from 238,674,353 units as of June 2023 (based on their half-year financial statement), to 253,414,353 units or 4.31%.

Wole Oshin also has indirect shares via Gratitude Captial Limited which remains at 1,337,988,150 or 22.75%

His overall shareholding (direct and indirect) now stands at 1,591,369,503 or 27.05%

The notice signed by Company Secretary, Adeyinka Jafojo today, 11th August 2023, indicated that the share purchase transaction was done at two different times.

10,000,000 shares were purchased at N6.20 per share on June 14, 2023.

4,740,000 shares were purchased at N7.50 per share on August 3, 2023.

This brings the aggregated units of shares to 14,740,000 which was purchased at an average price of N6.85 per share.

What You Should Know

The Company reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing revenue increased to N31.03 billion as against N25.11 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Pre-tax profits grew by 59.76% year on year, reaching N5.24 billion. This took half-year pre-tax profits to N7.87 billion versus N6.07 billion in the same period last year.