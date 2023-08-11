The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has attributed the crash of the naira against the dollar and its inability to manage the foreign exchange market to the diversion of diaspora remittances to the unofficial markets like the parallel.
This is as Nairametrics yesterday reported that the Naira plunged to a record low of N930/$1 at the parallel market with the Investor and Exporter (I&E) window trading at N782.38/$1 as of Wednesday, August 9, 2023, as demand pressure and forex scarcity worsens.
This was made known by the acting Governor of CBN, Folashodun Shonubi, while delivering a Distinguished Personality lecture titled: “Diaspora Remittances and Nigeria Economic Development” for members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16 at the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja.
Shonubi explained that many diaspora remittances came to Nigeria in dollars and were not documented officially, as they end up in the parallel market.
Diaspora remittances are not in the official system
Shonubi said,
- “With those remittances, the dollars have come in, we know the dollars have come in but we don’t see them in the official system. So, they must be going somewhere and somewhere.”
- “And the challenge with the black market, unofficial market or parallel market or whatever name you want to call it, it is as a result that it is not regulated, and it becomes an easy place to have criminal activities.
- “We investigate bankers, not just bankers, anybody who has committed an offence, the first thing they want to do is to run to the black markets, change it to the dollars because it is less money to carry around.
- “Some of the funding in the black markets are actually from diaspora remittances. That’s why it important we need to know a lot of what’s going on there. We can’t play the sentiment game.
- If we don’t understand the dynamics, we usually go with the literature which does not necessarily work for us.’’
He noted that it would be helpful if Nigeria puts measures in place to control illegal remittances and identify these channels to ensure remittance flows into the proper channels, and harness maximum benefits to grow the economy.
Difficulty in managing the Forex crisis
The CBN boss said the number of inflows coming through many unapproved channels and eventually ending up in the parallel market contributed significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) crisis.
He said,
- “We intend to use more of the banking system too, sending money to Sub-Saharan Africa cost highest because we don’t have masses.
- It would be helpful if we can work together to identify these channels because we just want the flows into the proper channels, there we can get maximum benefits to grow the economy.
- “We talk about black markets, which also create problems.
- Management of foreign exchange market and the efficacy of our policies to manage the exchange rate becomes difficult due to the insignificance of our diaspora remittances which are going to other markets.
- “Today, someone called me privately and said this thing (Naira) has gone up to some levels in the black markets, my question was, what do you want me to do?
- Do I operate in the black markets? I don’t know the basis of pricing in the black markets.
- “The other thing people don’t realize is that, because you don’t have full information, and I will give you an example since we started I&E window.
- We found out that some people would deliberately wait until the last minute and do one transaction of $5,000 and that becomes the closing rate.
- “We can’t do without diaspora remittances. For many countries, that’s their main source of income.”
This seems like unproductive complaining coming from the CBN, speaking frankly, with no actual attempts to critically and creatively address any of the issues that this current administration is presently dealing with.
If the CBN were genuinely committed, it would simply need to pose and answer two straightforward questions to tackle this matter:
To start, we should ask why the parallel market persists even after the official market has been liberalized. From my perspective, it’s due to their insistence on upholding the restriction of 43 banned items from accessing FX through the official market. This policy effectively creates the opening for the parallel market to emerge. The solution lies in removing all FX constraints for imported goods and instead reinstating the responsibility of trade policy to the federal government through fiscal policy. This should be accomplished through tariff collection and strict customs regulations at Nigeria’s borders—be it on land, air, or sea. Attempting to manage trade policy from the central bank through monetary and FX policy only leads to the kind of distortions we’re witnessing today.
The second question to consider is why both diaspora members and the general Nigerian public still prefer the parallel market over the official one. In my view, it’s because banks have yet to establish a system and a set of procedures that replicate the convenience, speed, and efficiency of buying and selling foreign currencies as seen in the parallel market. Until the CBN and banks manage to match the seamless experience of the parallel market—where a few phone calls, WhatsApp messages, or clicks on a computer screen result in instant trading and settlement of foreign currencies alongside the Naira—retail FX buyers and sellers will naturally gravitate towards the parallel market. This is in contrast to the complicated and sluggish process that commercial banks currently employ for FX requests.
