Custodian Investment Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Adeniyi Falade as its Chief Operating Officer.

This was disclosed in a statement released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, by Adeyinka Jafojo, representing Company Secretarial Services.

Before his appointment as COO, Mr. Falade served as the Group Executive Director at Custodian Investment Plc from January 2022, where he was responsible for overseeing several key operational areas within the company. His promotion to COO further strengthens the company’s commitment to operational excellence and continued leadership in the financial services sector.

His professional journey records more than three decades, with an extensive portfolio in financial services, asset management, pension administration, and corporate finance.

He has held numerous high-profile roles, including Managing Director/CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited, a position he held for 14 years from February 2007 to December 2021. During his tenure, he was instrumental in driving the company’s strategic vision and success within the pension and asset management industry.

In addition to his work at Crusader Sterling Pensions, Mr. Falade also led the investment banking division at Ecobank Plc from January 2006 to February 2007, where he executed mandates involving mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, project financing, business restructuring, and corporate advisory.

His leadership experience also includes serving as Managing Director of LeadCapital Limited, where he was responsible for executing stockbroking mandates and providing financial advisory services. He further demonstrated his expertise at Lead Merchant Bank Plc, where he was the Head of Internal Control and Risk Management, successfully overseeing the bank’s internal risk processes for four years.

Mr. Falade’s career also includes his tenure at PwC, where he worked as a Manager providing audit and advisory services, and at Z.O. Osasanya & Co. Chartered Accountants, where he began his career in auditing.

He holds an MBA from the University of Warwick Business School (2003–2006) and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), where he earned his qualification in the 1990s.

He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Ibadan (1984–1988). His academic qualifications, combined with his vast professional experience, make him a well-rounded leader equipped to drive the company’s operations and strategic objectives.

Custodian Investment Plc expressed confidence in his capacity to drive operational excellence and further the company’s strategic objectives.