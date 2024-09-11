Custodian Investment Plc has surged to a 52-week high of N14 as of September 11, 2024, gaining over 25% on the back of positive market sentiment.

On August 2, 2024, Custodian and Allied announced its decision to pay an interim dividend of 15 kobo per share, applicable to shareholders holding up to N50,000 in shares.

This dividend announcement served as a catalyst for the stock’s bullish trend, intensifying the buying interest and pushing the stock up by over 25% as of September 9, 2024.

What to know:

Custodian has maintained a strong buy trend, reaching N14 on September 11, 2024. The company’s stock has been on a bullish trend, spurred by investor confidence and positive corporate actions.

On June 7, 2024, Custodian’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Wole Oshin, purchased 19,531,250 of the company shares in multiple tranches at varying prices. This acquisition significantly increased market volume, with 43 million shares traded in June compared to 11 million shares in May

The insurance company reported impressive financial results for Q2 2024, with a 243% year-over-year surge in pre-tax profit, amounting to N13.7 billion. Revenue also grew by 56%, reaching N32.6 billion.

In August, the company announced an interim dividend payment of 15 kobo for shares up to N50,000, further supporting the bullish sentiment on the stock.

Stock Market Performance

As of September 11, 2024, Custodian’s stock has risen over 55% year-to-date, starting from N9 at the beginning of the year. The stock experienced a brief pullback in February, which was quickly corrected by May, as the company’s strong fundamentals lingered.

Overall, the stock is riding a strong buyside trend with the highest volumes of 43 million shares and 67 million shares recorded in June and July after the company’s MD and CEO purchased additional 19,531,250 shares of the company, and the second-quarter release in July.

In the month of September alone, Custodian Investment Plc has seen its stock climb by an impressive 25%, reaching a new peak of over N14, driven by a trading volume of 9.8 million shares as of September 11, 2024.

Nevertheless, market sentiment remains firmly positive, with many analysts and investors expecting the stock to maintain its upward trajectory in the near term. However, a retracement will provide investors the opportunity to execute at a profitable price.

As the stock continues to surge, investors are closely monitoring its performance, with the company’s strong fundamentals and market momentum suggesting continued growth ahead.