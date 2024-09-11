An American businessman, Marco Antonio Ramirez, has been sentenced to 68 years in prison by a Lagos court for defrauding Nigerians of $1.6 million in a fraudulent visa investment scheme.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, by Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja as disclosed by EFCC.

Justice Dada, in her verdict, emphasized the gravity of the offenses, stating, “The prosecution has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Marco Antonio Ramirez’s fraudulent actions have inflicted significant financial harm on his victims.”

She elaborated on the sentencing, noting, “The court has imposed a total sentence of 68 years to reflect the severity of the crimes committed and to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Details of the case

Ramirez was convicted on a 16-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), including charges of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

According to the EFCC, Ramirez and his companies, USA NOW LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP, and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, scammed his victims by promising to process their investments through the United States EB-5 Investor Programme, which was purported to help them obtain green cards.

The EFCC prosecutor, M.S. Owede, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating, “Today’s judgment is a testament to the EFCC’s relentless pursuit of justice for victims of financial crimes. We are pleased that the court has held Marco Antonio Ramirez accountable for his fraudulent activities.”.

Victims

The court heard how Ramirez dishonourably converted large sums, including $545,000 from Godson Onyemaechi Echegile and $314,800 from Abubakar Umar Sadiq, for personal use under the guise of investment. These funds were meant to be investments in his company, but Ramirez failed to deliver on his promises, leaving his victims without the promised visas or their money.

In addition to the charges related to the EB-5 programme, Ramirez was found guilty of defrauding Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 and Oludare Talabi of $50,281.33 in separate visa scams.

Prosecuting counsel S.O. Daji commented, “The court’s decision today reaffirms our commitment to fighting fraud and ensuring that those who exploit others for personal gain face justice.”

Ramirez’s legal battles spanned several years, with repeated delays due to the absence of his defence counsel, Lawal Pedro, SAN. However, on May 8, 2024, the court adopted the final written addresses, setting the stage for the judgment.

