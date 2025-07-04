In Nigeria’s corporate landscape, where attracting and retaining high-quality talent is a major challenge owing to several factors including increased trend of “Japa”, (the mass migration of skilled professionals leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad) that has further worsened talent retention and created a fiercely competitive talent market, Polo Luxury Group continues to stand out, not just as a leading voice for true luxury but as an employer of choice in Nigeria as attested by the Great Place to Work Certification.

This recognition earned by Polo Luxury Group for the second consecutive year goes beyond mere accolades, but is a reflection of its watchword: excellence begins from within.

At Polo, employees are not just team members; they are the brand’s foremost ambassadors and driving force behind our success.

By empowering our employees and leveraging their voices as the foremost brand ambassadors, we are more trusted as a brand with over 35 years of experience delivering exceptional service to our discerning clientele and advancing humanity.

For organizations, the focus is no longer just about recruitment; it is about placing a premium on employees’ well-being, fostering inclusive workplace cultures, building a sustainable reward system, and offering tangible growth opportunities that can rival global options to encourage long-term employee loyalty.

But what truly sets Polo apart isn’t just its unrivaled portfolio; it’s the people behind the brand. At every touchpoint, from boutique floors to boardroom strategy sessions, Polo’s culture of excellence is driven by passionate individuals committed to the highest standards of service and integrity.

At Polo, career development is not a catchphrase; it is a clearly defined path. The organisation has embedded growth into its very blueprint, providing employees with access to all-expense-paid training, structured mentorships, and targeted upskilling programmes that ensure they remain aligned with the fast-evolving global luxury landscape.

From sales associates to senior managers, every team member is equipped with the tools not just to perform but to excel, as they are empowered through initiatives like the Polo Academy, where the company invests heavily in shaping new employees into confident, brand-aligned professionals. Through immersive training modules, mentorship opportunities, and continuous learning programmes, Polo ensures that each individual embodies the sophistication, knowledge, and service excellence that define the brand. This deliberate focus on internal capacity-building not only enhances individual growth but also reinforces Polo’s reputation as the benchmark for luxury experience in West Africa.

This commitment to excellence is matched by Polo’s approach to employee compensation. With an awareness of the shifting economic realities of modern life, the company offers a robust, industry-leading remuneration structure. Salaries are regularly benchmarked and reviewed in response to inflation and market trends. Employees also benefit from performance-based rewards, 13th-month bonuses, healthcare packages, and access to the company’s services such as staff buses and subsidised luxury products, all of which are tangible demonstrations of Polo’s dedication to staff welfare.

Beyond compensation, the essence of Polo’s workplace culture is rooted in respect, inclusion, and collaboration. Whether in the boutiques, at headquarters, or within leadership ranks, teamwork is not just encouraged, it is deeply ingrained. Every voice is heard and valued, and the intentional inclusivity within the organisation seamlessly translates into the elevated experiences clients encounter across touchpoints.

More than just a place of employment, Polo is a genuine support system for its people. Employees enjoy balanced working hours, access to comprehensive healthcare, extending to family members, and a welfare structure designed to promote mental, emotional, and physical well-being. This culture of care reflects the brand’s understanding that luxury must begin from within.

Polo’s leadership is a distinguishing force behind its sustained success. Forward-thinking yet deeply empathetic, the executive team leads with clarity, conviction, and compassion. Known for its transparency and open-door policy, management consistently demonstrates the courage to act on feedback, driving a culture of trust, innovation, and accountability across all departments.

Recognition, at Polo, is not episodic; it is embedded in the company’s daily rhythm. From routine performance appraisals and festive gift packages to internal shout-outs and monthly team celebrations, employees are consistently reminded that their contributions matter. This culture of appreciation fuels performance and fosters a shared commitment to excellence.

These values and practices are not just aspirational—they are validated. Polo’s Great Place to Work®️ certification is built on over three decades of global benchmarking and research. The results are compelling: 98% of employees express confidence in management’s ability to lead effectively; 94% affirm fair treatment of individuals regardless of race; and 96% rate the company’s customer service as exceptional. These numbers are more than statistics—they are proof that Polo’s people-first philosophy is working and that the brand’s internal culture is as refined, resilient, and remarkable as the world-class luxury it represents.

As we push new boundaries and set fresh standards, Polo Luxury is poised to become what we envision: the Burj Khalifa of African luxury—a towering, unmissable symbol of sophistication, ambition, and excellence. And at the heart of it all? Our people are the bedrock of our promise and the architects of our future.

Ms. Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Luxury Group, Writes from Victoria Island, Lagos.