A former Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has joined his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola, and his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at a reception organized by the Lagos State Government in honour of President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

This is the first time they are publicly meeting in over 4 years since Governor Sanwo-Olu took over office as the governor of Lagos State.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Media Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, on his official Twitter account, where he posted a video of the trio in a cheerful mood, taking pictures and exchanging pleasantries with other guests.

What the Lagos State Governor’s Media Aide is saying

Akosile in his tweet post said,

“Breaking: Governors Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu meet at the Lagos House, Marina for the first time in over four years at a reception organized by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who’s in Lagos for Sallah celebration.”

In the video, they were joined by the deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele at the reception venue.

This is coming about 12 days after Governor Sanwo-Olu in a surprise move showed up at the 60th birthday celebration of Ambode.

What you should know

Recall that former Governor Ambode fell out with President Tinubu’s political camp which included Governor Sanwo-Olu and former Governor Fashola in the build-up to the 2019 governorship election in the state after the All Progressive Congress (APC) denied Ambode reelection.

Ambode had seriously spoken against the governorship ambition of Sanwo-Olu ahead of the primary election of the APC in Lagos.

This is a developing story…