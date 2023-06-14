Labour Party-led government plans to implement fees for non-EU students

The decision has the potential to reduce international diversity within Norwegian higher education institutions and a 70% decline in international student enrollment.

This is the second attempt by the Norwegian government to introduce tuition fees for non-EEA and non-Swiss students. The previous attempt in 2014 was withdrawn.

The decision, supported by an overwhelming majority vote in parliament, has been deemed a “betrayal” by Norway’s student organization leader.

The introduction of tuition fees is expected to create around 2,600 additional study spots, but the Ministry of Education predicts a 70% decline in international student enrollment.

The vote took place on June 9, following the education committee’s recommendation on June 6. Only two parties, the communist Rødt party and the centrist Venstre, opposed the recommendation.

What the NUS leader said

Expressing disappointment, the leader of the National Union of Students in Norway, Maika Marie Godal Dam, lamented the burial of the principle of free education and the negative impact on equal opportunities.

Similarly, Hege Bae Nyholt from the Rødt party described the day the recommendation was filed as a “sad day”.

Effects of the new law on international students

Godal Dam expressed concerns about the long-term effects of the decision, highlighting the potential reduction in international diversity within Norwegian higher education institutions

“I don’t think Norway is introducing tuition fees to make money”

“We’re greatly concerned that Norwegian HEIs will become less international and diverse with the introduction of tuition fees.

“The quality of higher education is enhanced when students can be part of international communities where they are exposed to other cultures, perspectives and ideas.

She emphasized that tuition fees could lead to a decline in the quality of education and serve as a precedent for further changes in Norway’s higher education financing.

Marit Knutsdatter Strand from the Center Party emphasized the need to closely monitor the implementation of the new law, particularly its impact on various student groups, programs, and institutions.

According to Matteo Vespa, ESU president,

“The continuing trend of abolishing free access to education in Europe is deeply concerning. ESU reiterates that education is a fundamental human right irrespective of one’s origin.

“It furthermore creates great uncertainty for the international students that have already applied for this academic year, adding even another layer of irresponsibility to what is already a bad political choice”.

The decision to introduce tuition fees in Norway has raised concerns among the wider student community in Europe. The president of the European Students Union, Matteo Vespa, criticized the decision for creating uncertainty for international students who have already applied for the current academic year.

A current student speculated that the introduction of tuition fees is aimed at discouraging non-EU students from studying in Norway, making it unaffordable for some individuals. This is also a concern for potential Nigerian students in Norway as there is a rise in international student enrollment from Nigeria to Europe.

Critics have warned about the consequences of such a move on Norway’s education system and predicted that the proposed legislation would deter 80% of prospective international students.

Jerome Rickmann, a researcher on tuition fees in Nordic countries, noted that the impact of such fees depends on individual institutions and their response to the change.

Protests from universities have been ongoing, with some institutions releasing preliminary fee figures despite their opposition to the decision.

A report by Studyportals in June indicated a 19.1% drop in interest for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Norway, which was attributed to the introduction of tuition fees.