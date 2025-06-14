The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has announced that starting September 1, 2025, foreign workers applying for residence and work permits will face significantly higher minimum salary requirements.

The higher salary threshold is part of an ongoing effort to align wages for foreign workers with Norway’s national standards and to protect the local labor market.

The update was made public through an official announcement by UDI, stating that the existing salary benchmarks have not reflected real wage growth in the country.

“The annual adjustments we have made in the past have not kept pace with wage growth. Therefore, we have made significant adjustments to the salary requirements,” Norwegian Directorate of Immigration

New salary requirements by qualification

Effective from September 2025, the new salary thresholds will depend on the educational qualifications required for a job role.

Bachelor’s degree roles : New minimum salary is NOK 522,600 per year (€45,190), this is a 11.3% increase from the current NOK 469,366 (€40,587).

: New minimum salary is NOK 522,600 per year (€45,190), this is a 11.3% increase from the current NOK 469,366 (€40,587). Master’s degree roles: Minimum salary increases to NOK 599,200 (€51,802) from the current NOK 513,100 (€44,358).

These increases are meant to ensure fair compensation and discourage the underpayment of skilled foreign labor across industries.

Industries with collective agreements

For foreign workers employed in sectors governed by collective agreements, the salary requirement remains guided by those negotiated wage levels.

UDI clarified that these workers must still be paid the agreed-upon sectoral rates, which may differ from the general thresholds.

UDI has left room for some flexibility in the new policy. Foreign workers may still qualify for permits even if they do not meet the national salary thresholds—if they can prove that their offered wage is the local norm for their job and region.

“We may accept a lower salary if you can document that this is normal for your occupation in the place where you will be working. However, it takes substantial evidence,” Norwegian Directorate of Immigration

This provision may especially apply to applicants in rural areas or in niche roles with lower market wages. However, any such claims must be supported with robust documentation.

Family reunification

Earlier this year, Norway also revised income requirements for family reunification applications. Any resident bringing family members under this scheme must now show an annual income of NOK 400,000 (€34,116), an increase from NOK 335,000 (€28,572)

Applicants seeking a Norwegian work visa from late 2025 onwards are advised to check the updated salary thresholds for their qualification level, ensure their job offer meets or exceeds the required amount, consult their employer about any applicable collective agreements, and prepare documentation if applying for an exemption based on local wage standards.