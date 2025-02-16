The Romanian Government has launched the Romania Government Scholarship 2025, offering fully funded opportunities for non-EU students to pursue undergraduate, master’s, and PhD studies at accredited universities in Romania.

This scholarship program provides full financial support for students from countries outside the European Union who wish to study in Romania.

The scholarship is intended to provide access to higher education for international students and promote academic collaboration between Romania and other nations, DAAD scholarship cites.

Scholarship benefits

Details inform that the Romania Government Scholarship covers certain benefits for successful applicants.

Recipients will receive full tuition coverage for the duration of their selected program, ensuring that there are no tuition fees throughout their studies.

Students will be provided with a monthly stipend to help cover living expenses. The stipend varies depending on the level of study: bachelor’s students will receive 65 euros, master’s students 75 euros, and PhD students 85 euros per month.

Students will also be given accommodation subsidies for staying in student dormitories, subject to availability.

Those who are enrolled in the program will have access to public transport on the same terms as Romanian students.

Furthermore, applicants are exempt from registration and visa fees, reducing the financial burden of studying abroad.

Eligibility requirements

To apply for the Romania Government Scholarship, candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria.

Applicants must be non-EU nationals who have achieved an academic performance of at least 7/10, or the equivalent of a ‘Good’ score, in their last graduated school.

They must submit a complete application with all required documents, and they should not be Romanian citizens or holders of any form of protection in Romania.

Applicants must also not be family members of diplomatic personnel accredited in Romania.

The scholarship is available to students who meet the criteria for their chosen degree program and wish to study in the fields of undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programs, excluding Medicine, Dental Medicine, and Pharmacy.

Available programs

The scholarship covers degree programs in a wide range of fields, with some exceptions. Eligible students can apply for bachelor’s programs, which last between 3 to 6 years and are conducted in Romanian.

Master’s programs are available for 1 to 2 years also in Romanian, while PhD programs, lasting 3 to 5 years, may be offered in Romanian or other foreign languages, depending on university regulations.

For students who are not proficient in Romanian, a one-year preparatory course will be provided before the start of their studies, but this does not apply to PhD students opting for programs in English or another foreign language.

Application process and deadline

Applications for the Romania Government Scholarship must be submitted online through the official Study in Romania platform. The required documents include:

Diplomas and transcripts (translated into English, French, Spanish, or Romanian)

A birth certificate

A passport or national identity card (translated)

A CV in English or French

Doctoral candidates must submit a letter of intent detailing their research and an acceptance letter from a doctoral tutor.

The application deadline for the 2025 academic year is set for March 12th, 2025. Results will be announced on June 30th, 2025.

Interested students are encouraged to submit their applications well before the deadline to ensure full consideration.

For more details about the scholarship program and the application process, students can visit the official website at https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro.