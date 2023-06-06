Article summary

Mara, a leading blockchain-based technology firm, has announced an initiative aimed at training 500,000 government employees on the intricacies of blockchain technology in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Circle, the creator of USDC and Euro Coin.

Mara is driving this initiative through its foundation, Mara Foundation. The collaboration seeks to equip Nigeria’s workforce with the skills and knowledge necessary to energize the workforce, drive innovation and foster economic growth in the digital age.

The first training session, which took place in Abuja, on June 1, 2023, marked a significant milestone in this collaborative effort. Managers from the NITDA participated in the session, which focused on the role of blockchain technology in building Nigeria’s digital economy. Various topics were covered, including “The Role of the Blockchain Industry in Strengthening Nigeria’s Digital Economy” and “Policymaking and Regulations for the Blockchain Industry.”

The objective of the training was to bridge knowledge and capacity gaps within NITDA, enabling a deeper understanding of the potential benefits of blockchain technology and its policy implementation in Nigeria’s digital economy. The session emphasized the importance of blockchain in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and security while underscoring NITDA’s pivotal role in regulating and promoting its adoption.

Aishatu Yahaya Umar, Deputy Manager of the Software Unit in the IT Infrastructure Solutions Department at NITDA, expressed gratitude for the training session. She commended Mara for sharing valuable knowledge that will empower NITDA to explore the potential of blockchain in organizational processes, projects, and regulatory frameworks. Ms. Umar acknowledged Mara’s dedication and collaborative efforts with the government and other stakeholders to drive blockchain technology in Nigeria.

According to her, “Mara, as one of the blockchain stakeholders in Nigeria, through this initiative has proven to be a great supporter of driving the Nigeria digital economy agenda and we at NITDA are excited to be partners and beneficiaries of their laudable initiatives. We are convinced that by collaborating with government and other stakeholders within the space, the full adoption of blockchain technology in Nigeria is not far-fetched.”

Chi Nnadi, Co-founder and CEO of Mara highlighted the organisation’s commitment to closely working with the Nigerian government to increase blockchain adoption across the country and the wider African continent. Mr. Nnadi emphasized the belief that empowering Nigeria’s workforce with the skills and knowledge required in the digital age would stimulate innovation and economic growth. Recognizing blockchain’s transformative potential in various sectors, Mr. Nnadi emphasized the importance of equipping government workers with this technology to build a more effective and inclusive government system, as well as to establish better regulations.

He stated that “Blockchain has the potential to revolutionize various sectors in Africa and by equipping government workers with this transformative technology, we are laying the foundation for a more effective and inclusive government system, better regulations, and improved economy.”

The collaboration between Mara Foundation, NITDA, and Circle aims to create a solid foundation for the widespread adoption of blockchain technology in Nigeria. By training 500,000 government employees, the initiative seeks to propel Nigeria into a leading position in the digital economy and inspire other African nations to follow suit.