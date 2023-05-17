Key highlight

Incident happened in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state

Attack to the death of two policemen and two staff of the consulate.

FG says It is committed to fishing out perpetrators.

The Nigerian Government has confirmed the death of two U.S. embassy officials and two Nigerian policemen that accompanied them in an attack by gunmen in Anambra.

This was disclosed in a statement by media aide to the Presidency, Malam Garba Shehu on Wednesday.

The Presidency says that the Nigerian Police Force remains committed to fishing out the perpetrators.

Attack

In the statement, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed condolences on the loss of lives of two U.S. embassy officials and two Nigerian policemen accompanying them in an attack by gunmen in Anambra.

The victims were on official duty in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state, the statement read:

“I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them.

”In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident.”

Shehu added that President Buhari has equally been briefed about the tragic killing of several persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, and that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue.

“We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice.

”May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses.”

Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack in a statement by the ministry’s Spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, on Wednesday in Abuja, they said:

“The Federal Government received with dismay the sad news of the attack on the convoy of the staffers of the U.S. Consulate on May 16, 2023 in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“The unfortunate incident, which led to the death of two policemen and two staff of the consulate, is condemnable and most regrettable.

“While the investigation to fish out the culprits and bring them to book is ongoing the federal government extends its sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate and Mission in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

“The Federal Government remains undaunted by this sad development and reiterates its commitment to the continued fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the country.”