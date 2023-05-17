Key Highlights

The United States (US) Government has said that no American citizen was affected in Tuesday’s attack on the convoy of embassy officials along Atani, Osamale road, Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) in Anambra State.

This is in reaction to reports that 4 staff members of the US Embassy in Nigeria were shot dead following an attack on their vehicle by some hoodlums.

This was disclosed by the US National Security Council Spokesperson, John Kirby, who confirmed that no US citizen was involved or hurt in the attack.

What the US official is saying

Kirby said, “I just got informed about a whole lot before coming out here to talk to you all. Just looks like a US convoy vehicle was attacked.

”What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved and therefore there were no US citizens hurt. But we are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed.”

Anambra Police confirm 4 deaths

The Public Relations Officer for Anambra State Police Command, Tobechukwu Ikenga, in a statement, disclosed that no US citizen US was in the convoy although 4 persons were killed in the attack.

Ikenga said, “The Joint Security Forces have embarked on a rescue/recovery operation in Ogbaru LGA, following an attack on a convoy of staff of the US Consulate on Tuesday along Atani, Osamale Road.

“The hoodlums murdered two of the PMF operatives, and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies and vehicles ablaze. Also, the arsonist/murderers on sighting the responding joint security forces abducted two Police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels. No U S citizen was in the convoy.’’

FG condemns attack

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, in its reaction, condemned the attack on the convoy of United States consulate workers in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Tuesday.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The Federal Government extended its sympathy and condolence to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate and Mission in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government received with dismay the sad news of the attack on the convoy of the staffers of the US Consulate on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“The unfortunate incident, which led to the death of two policemen and two locally recruited staff of the Consulate is condemnable and most regrettable.

“While an investigation is ongoing to fish out the culprits and bring them to book, the Federal Government extends its sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate and Mission in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

“The Federal Government remains undaunted by this sad development and reiterates its commitment to the continued fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the country.”

