Stocks continued bullish momentum as NGX closed positive.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.31% higher to close at 52,580.86 points as market capitalization added N88 billion to close at N28.630 trillion.

MRS Plc (+9.93%) was the top gainer while CHIPLC (-7.69%) led the losers.

The bullish sentiment of Investors at The Nigerian Equities Market continued as the NGX closed higher for the 4th trading session in a row.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.31% higher to close at 52,580.86 index points as against 52,419.33 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N88 billion to close at N28.630 trillion, a 0.31% gain compared to the N28.542 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as MRS Plc (9.93%) led the gainers, CHIPLC (-7.69%) led the losers while FIDELITY PLC was the most traded equity at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,580.86 points

Previous ASI: 52,419.33 points

% Day Change: +0.31%

% YTD: +2.59%

Market Cap: N28.630 trillion

Volume Traded: 680.79 million

Value: N7.89 billion

Deals: 6,666

NGX TOP GAINERS

MRS gained 9.93% to close at N37.10 per share

NB gained 9.63% to close at N38.70 per share

CORNERST gained 9.46% to close at N0.81 per share

FTNCOCOA gained 8.82% to close at N0.37 per share

ROYALEX gained 8.33% to close at N0.52 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CHIPLC was down by -7.69% to close at N0.60 per share

SOVRENINS was down by -6.52% to close at N0.43 per share

TRANSCORP was down by -5.23% to close at N2.90 per share

CAVERTON was down by -4.76% to close at N1.00 per share

WAPIC was down by -4.44% to close at N0.43 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

FIDELITYBK 254,051,468

ACCESSCORP 112,827,401

TRANSCORP 63,391,229

TOP 3 BY VALUE

GTCO N1,568,312,408

FIDELITYBK N1,418,149,336

ACCESSCORP N1,131,421,302