Article Summary
- Stocks continued bullish momentum as NGX closed positive.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.31% higher to close at 52,580.86 points as market capitalization added N88 billion to close at N28.630 trillion.
- MRS Plc (+9.93%) was the top gainer while CHIPLC (-7.69%) led the losers.
The bullish sentiment of Investors at The Nigerian Equities Market continued as the NGX closed higher for the 4th trading session in a row.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.31% higher to close at 52,580.86 index points as against 52,419.33 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N88 billion to close at N28.630 trillion, a 0.31% gain compared to the N28.542 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as MRS Plc (9.93%) led the gainers, CHIPLC (-7.69%) led the losers while FIDELITY PLC was the most traded equity at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,580.86 points
- Previous ASI: 52,419.33 points
- % Day Change: +0.31%
- % YTD: +2.59%
- Market Cap: N28.630 trillion
- Volume Traded: 680.79 million
- Value: N7.89 billion
- Deals: 6,666
NGX TOP GAINERS
- MRS gained 9.93% to close at N37.10 per share
- NB gained 9.63% to close at N38.70 per share
- CORNERST gained 9.46% to close at N0.81 per share
- FTNCOCOA gained 8.82% to close at N0.37 per share
- ROYALEX gained 8.33% to close at N0.52 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- CHIPLC was down by -7.69% to close at N0.60 per share
- SOVRENINS was down by -6.52% to close at N0.43 per share
- TRANSCORP was down by -5.23% to close at N2.90 per share
- CAVERTON was down by -4.76% to close at N1.00 per share
- WAPIC was down by -4.44% to close at N0.43 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- FIDELITYBK 254,051,468
- ACCESSCORP 112,827,401
- TRANSCORP 63,391,229
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- GTCO N1,568,312,408
- FIDELITYBK N1,418,149,336
- ACCESSCORP N1,131,421,302
Leave a Reply