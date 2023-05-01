Key Highlights

The President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Ben Nnabue, has advised the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, to prepare his handover note to the Permanent Secretary in the ministry rather than pursuing his roadmap agenda in the twilight of the current administration.

The union leader emphasized that the government is a continuum, and workers expect Sirika to prepare his handover note, rather than creating unnecessary “bad weather in the industry” when the government would eclipse in the next few days.

Nnabue also advised the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to carry out a forensic audit of the aviation roadmap projects of the past eight years, recast their general directions and re-present them for delivery.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika has been advised to take a cue from other ministers of the federation by preparing his handover note to the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, rather than pursuing his roadmap agenda in the twilight of this current administration.

The President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Ben Nnabue stated this on Monday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos at his address to the union’s members to mark the 2023 May Day celebration.

Nnabue said that government is a continuum, saying that the workers expected Sirika at this time to prepare his handover note, rather than creating unnecessary “bad weather in the industry” when the government would eclipse in the next few days.

For instance, he said that workers expected the minister to stop the planned demolition exercise of some aviation agencies’ offices in Lagos for the aerotropolis project as claimed by the minister, stressing that there was no time left for the current administration to embark on a such massive project at this time.

The Minister of Aviation had expressed his desire to demolish the office complexes of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for aerotropolis project at the Lagos Airport, but, this plan has been kicked against severely by the industry unions, who about two weeks ago, staged a two-day warning strike, which paralysed activities in the sector, especially at the Lagos and Abuja airports.

Nnabue, however, advised the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to carry out a forensic audit of the aviation roadmap projects of the past eight years, recast their general directions and re-present them for delivery.

Nnabue said: “But, it is ineluctable to advise the Hon. Minister of Aviation to join other ministers in preparing his handover note for the next administration to continue from where he has stopped. Governance is a continuum, and there is no wisdom in creating unnecessary bad weather in the industry at the twilight of his service through unneeded posturing over sundry unfinished roadmap projects.

“In the above regard, I wish to humbly urge the incoming government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to carry out a forensic audit of the aviation road map projects, recast their general directions and re-present them for delivery. It is important to state that the road map projects are exceedingly vital to the growth of Nigerian aviation.

“Their delivery should, therefore, not be undermined. But we demand that the projects be remoulded to be of benefit to all stakeholders and to fit the needs of the industry and national interest.”

Besides, Nnabue regretted the plights of some aviation agency workers who were “forcefully” relocated to Abuja about three years ago.

According to him, most of them were yet to be given their relocation allowances, while many of them still lacked office space to work from.

The union leader emphasised that at the height of the exercise, NUATE had advocated for a structured or phased approach because of the human element involved, thereby asking for a union/management committee to be set up to advise on the process.

He later regretted that its advice was neglected by the ministry, stressing that the workers are in a precarious situation at the moment with hundreds of them without office space and accommodation in Abuja.

He further warned that if the government failed to resolve the imbroglio soon, the unions may be compelled to react appropriately.

He, however, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of the 40 per cent increment of Federal Government worker’s salaries in cushioning the effect of inflation and subsidy removal and encouraged the aviation employers and agencies to gear up for increment in workers’ salaries in the sector.