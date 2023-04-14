Key Highlights

Key market indices were down by 0.09 per cent in Friday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended negative.

The stock market closes bearish as the market capitalization declined to N28 billion.

Market breadth closed negative with 18 gainers relative to 21 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.09% to close at 51,893.94 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N28 billion to close at N28,267 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.57%. The stock market has advanced by 298.28 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as MULTIVERSE led 18 gainers, and 21 losers topped by CADBURY at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,893.94 points

Previous ASI: 51,944.58 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.09%

Y-T-D: 0.57%

Market Cap: N28.267 trillion

Volume: 541.9 million

Value: N2.36 billion

Deals: 3,766

NGX Top ASI gainers

MULTIVERSE up + 9.96% to close at N2.54

TRANSCORP up + 9.74% to close at N1.69

ROYALEX up + 8.93% to close at N0.61

FTNCOCOA up + 8.00% to close at N0.27

IKEJAHOTEL up + 7.41 % to close at N1.16

NGX Top ASI losers

CADBURY down – 9.73% to close at N10.20

WAPIC down – 9.52% to close at N0.38

RTBRISCOE down –33% to close at N0.22

WEMABANK down – 5.00% to close at N3.80

FBNH down – 4.13% to close at N10.45

Top 3 by Volume

UBA – 94,098,454

FIDELITYBK – 43,198,038

ZENITHBANK – 18,168,543

Top 3 by Value

UBA – N 798,651,324

ZENITHBANK -N 454,270,920

FIDELITYBK – N 217,988,007