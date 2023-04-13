Key Highlights

Key market indices were up by 8.08 percent in Wednesday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positively.

The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization remains flat.

Market breadth closed negative with 17 gainers relative to 11 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 8.08% to close at 51,953.41 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization remained flat to close at N28,300 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.69%. The stock market has advanced by 357.75 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as SKYAVN led 17 gainers, and 11 losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,953.41 points

Previous ASI: 51,952.99 points

Percentage Day Change: 8.08%

Y-T-D: 0.69%

Market Cap: N28.300 trillion

Volume: 255.1 million

Value: N1.78 billion

Deals: 3,890

NGX Top ASI gainers

SKYAVN up + 10.00% to close at N5.50

ABCTRANS up + 9.68% to close at N0.34

BERGER up + 8.57% to close at N7.60

INTBREW up + 7.41% to close at N4.35

MULTIVERSE up + 4.17% to close at N2.50

NGX Top ASI losers

ROYALEX down – 10.00% to close at N0.54

CHAMPION down – 9.84% to close at N4.58

CWG down –53% to close at N0.86

MBENEFIT down – 5.88% to close at N0.32

NGXGROUP down – 4.23% to close at N24.90

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 117,528,813

FIDELITYBK– 38,030,860

UBA- 19,816,097

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK– N290,035,533

FIDELITYBK -N200,387,282

UBA– N169,193,832