The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1.50% to close at 54,413.21 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N441 billion to close at N29,642 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.46%. The stock market has advanced by 2,817.55 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as OANDO led 23 gainers, and 10 losers topped by PZ at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,413.21 points

Previous ASI: 53,603.8 points

Percentage Day Change: 1.50%

Y-T-D: 5.46%

Market Cap: N29,642 trillion

Volume: 973.6 million

Value: N4.22 billion

Deals: 3,718

NGX Top ASI gainers

OANDO up + 9.98% to close at N5.40

SUNUASSUR up + 9.09% to close at N0.48

MTNN up + 8.89% to close at N240.00

CHIPLC up + 8.77% to close at N0.62

ROYALEX up + 8.70% to close at N0.75

NGX Top ASI losers

PZ down – 5.88% to close at N11.20

CHAMS down – 4.17% to close at N0.23

UNILEVER down –57% to close at N13.50

JAPAULGOLD down – 3.45% to close at N0.28

AIICO down – 3.33% to close at N0.58

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP –455,534,236

LIVINGTRUST– 254,768,807

FIDELITYBK –143,346,731

Top 3 by Value

LIVINGTRUST – N775,165,398

FIDELITYBK-N746,823,026

TRANSCORP– N669,227,302