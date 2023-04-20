Key Highlights

Key market indices were up by 0.34 percent in Thursday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended positively.

The stock market closes bullish as the market capitalization increased to N93 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with 25 gainers relative to 8 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.34% to close at 51,355.74 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N93 billion to close at N27,963 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.46%. The stock market has advanced by 239.92 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed flat as ACCESSCORP led 28 gainers, and 16 losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,355.74 points

Previous ASI: 51,178.41 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.34%

Y-T-D: 0.46%

Market Cap: N27,963 trillion

Volume: 600.7 million

Value: N5.05 billion

Deals: 4,309

NGX Top ASI gainers

ACCESSCORP up + 10.00% to close at N9.90

TRANSCOHOT up + 10.00% to close at N7.15

TRANSCORP up + 9.87% to close at N2.45

FIDELITYBK up + 9.85% to close at N5.80

FCMB up + 9.80% to close at N3.81

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMPION down – 9.96% to close at N4.43

JAIZBANK down – 8.42% to close at N0.87

CUTIX down –35% to close at N2.20

CAVERTON down – 2.91% to close at N1.00

ETERNA down – 2.52% to close at N5.80

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 240,553,947

ACCESSCORP – 152,138,086

UBA – 39,191,662

Top 3 by Value

ACCESSCORP – N1,489,563,404

TRANSCORP -N589,357,170

ZENITHBANK– N397,264,476