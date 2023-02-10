The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.05% to close at 54,327.3 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N18 billion to close at N29.590 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.29%. The stock market has advanced by 2,731.64 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL led 13 gainers, and 21 losers topped by INTENEGINS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,327.3 points

Previous ASI: 54,359.9 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.05%

Y-T-D: 5.29%

Market Cap: N29.590 trillion

Volume: 175.6 million

Value: N5.32 billion

Deals: 3,563

NGX Top ASI gainers

CONOIL up + 9.95% to close at N32.05

TRIPPLEG up + 9.60% to close at N1.37

GEREGU up + 4.85% to close at N209.70

NPFMCRFBK up + 1.12% to close at N1.80

CAVERTON up + 1.04% to close at N0.97

NGX Top ASI losers

INTENEGINS down – 9.49% to close at N1.24

SOVRENINS down – 9.09% to close at N0.30

TIP down – 8.33% to close at N0.44

CHIPLC down – 7.35% to close at N0.63

CUTIX down – 7.24% to close at N2.05

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH –30,221,032

NB – 28,139,985

GTCO –12,122,178

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N1,291,048,254

NB– N1,126,429,364

MTNN – N691,178,384