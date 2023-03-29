The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls regain dominance, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.90% to close at 53,603.8 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N261 billion to close at N29,201 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.89%. The stock market has advanced by 2,008.14 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as OANDO led 22 gainers, and 14 losers topped by MAYBAKER at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 53,603.8 points

Previous ASI: 53,124.63 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.90%

Y-T-D: 3.89%

Market Cap: N29,201 trillion

Volume: 236 million

Value: N3.25 billion

Deals: 3,906

NGX Top ASI gainers

OANDO up + 9.84% to close at N4.91

CAVERTON up + 8.08% to close at N1.07

IKEJAHOTEL up + 7.77% to close at N1.11

TRANSCORP up + 7.14% to close at N1.50

DANGCEM up + 5.07% to close at N290.00

NGX Top ASI losers

MAYBAKER down – 8.70% to close at N4.20

CHIPLC down – 8.06% to close at N0.57

RTBRISCOE down – 7.69% to close at N0.24

FTNCOCOA down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

CAP down – 5.79% to close at N17.90

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 91,391,427

ZENITHBANK– 27,086,843

GTCO –22,071,956

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N696,205,774.

GTCO-N551,453,491

MTNN– N549,662,031