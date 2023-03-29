Key highlights

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has confirmed the plot by some key players with entrenched interest to install an interim national government and stop Bola Tinubu from being sworn in as the president.

The secret police accused those elements of planning to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into avoidable crisis.

This is coming a few days after the DSS raised an alarm over planned violent protests by some individuals and groups to disrupt the peace in the country by taking laws into their hands and encouraging anarchy despite seeing legal redress.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, where he noted that the illegality is unacceptable in a democracy.

Afunanya said that the plot includes embarking on violent protests nationwide to engineer the declaration of a state of emergency as well as obtain frivolous court injunctions to stall the inauguration.

The various plots

The DSS Spokesman said;

“ The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria.

“The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

“The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace-loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.

‘’The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency. Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.’’

DSS to take decisive, legal steps against misguided elements

Afunanya added;

“ The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction. It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the States. It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come 29th May 2023.

“Consequently, the Service strongly warns those organizing to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

“Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media, and the Civil Society are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation. While its monitoring continues, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions.”

For the record

Recall that a few days ago, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Keyamo demanded for their arrest and prosecution for treasonable felony and inciting comments which he said are capable of causing rebellion and disrupting peace, law, and order in the country.

Recall that on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Baba-Ahmed had during an interview on Channels Television, called into question the constitutionality of swearing in the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29 and asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari not to inaugurate the president-elect.

He argued that going ahead with Tinubu’s inauguration would be unconstitutional and would end democracy as he has not been able to meet the constitutional requirements.