The 2023 NBA All-Star Game was hosted on February 19, 2023, at Vivint Arena (home of the Jazz) to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the first NBA All-Stars Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The electrifying performances of Team Lebron and Team Giannis were not the only highlight of the Night

Instead, Afrobeats stars Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema took the stage during the game’s halftime show and gave stellar performances that had everyone cheering.

The performances: Burna Boy kicked things off onstage with an energetic rendition of some of his hits—”It’s Plenty,” “Last Last,” and “Alone”—before Rema took over to sing “Calm Down” and “Holiday.” Tems finished the set by performing a medley of “Crazy Things,” “Free Mind,” “Essence,” and “Higher” while surrounded by backup dancers.

Other highlights: American rapper Post Malone also performed his songs “Wow” and “Rockstar” for a crowd of fans. He later brought out 21 Savage, who appears on the original studio version of that track.

The three music heavyweights have continued to make Nigeria proud since they hit the spotlight.

What you should know: Tems is fresh off her 2023 Grammys win her first for Best Melodic Rap Performance with her Future and Drake collaboration “Wait for U.” She’s nominated for the 2023 Oscar for Best Original Song for her work on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” from the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rema appeared on FKA twigs’ Caprisongs track “Jealousy” in January 2022; he shared his debut album Rave & Roses in April. Burna Boy’s last LP Love, Damini dropped that summer.