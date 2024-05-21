Nigerian Afrobeat Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy is set to make his debut as a Nollywood producer with the upcoming thriller, “Three Cold Dishes,” which addresses the harrowing issue of sex trafficking.

Directed by Asurf Oluseyi, the film follows three teenagers who were sold into sex trade and reunited 13 years later to seek revenge.

The movie is produced by Ifind, Alma Prods., Asurf Films, and Martian Network, with co-production by Black Mic Mac. Burna Boy will serve as executive producer through Spaceship Films, the company he co-founded with Bose Ogulu according to reports by Variety.

The Last Last singer’s foray into film production comes as part of a new slate from Black Mic Mac, a production banner launched last year by industry veteran Pape Boye and Logical Pictures. This initiative is designed to champion talent from Africa and the Middle East, showcasing a wide range of voices through a diverse lineup of films and television series.

Black Mic Mac aims to become a significant player in the African market, promoting both emerging and established talents.

“I’m so proud to work with so many different filmmakers all over the continent, and to continue to try to discover talent who want to entertain the world,” said Boye.

Burna Boy joins a growing list of musicians expanding their influence into Nollywood. Recently, Tiwa Savage starred in and executive produced her debut full-length feature film, “Water and Garri,” which premiered on May 10, 2024, on Prime Video.

The involvement of prominent musicians like Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage in Nollywood highlights the increasing intersection between Nigeria’s music and film industries, driving forward the country’s cultural influence on the global stage.

What to know

Oluseyi described the film as “the biggest pan-African film yet” and “an African cinematic journey like no other,” emphasizing the immense effort invested in bringing it to life. “This film is a testament to the strength and resilience of its characters, and it took us blood and sweat to get it to this stage,” he said.

Another project in the pipeline is “The Three Rascals,” directed by Ishaya Bako. This Nigerian adaptation of the Burkinabé hit “Les Trois Lascars” is a comedy about three married men whose secret holiday to visit their mistresses goes disastrously wrong when the plane they were supposed to be on crashes. The film is produced by Les Raconteurs and co-produced by Black Mic Mac and Black Armada.