Grammy award-winning afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) has etched his name in the annals of music history with his latest album, “I Told Them.”

This album has amassed an impressive 9.395 million streams on Spotify, setting a new record for an African artist’s debut on the platform.

Chart Data, an authority in the music space for documenting the performance of artists in real time, revealed this in a post on Twitter(X).

According to the platform, @burnaboy’s ‘I Told Them’ Album earns the biggest streaming debut for an album by an African act in Spotify history (9.395 million)

The “Last Last” singer released, “I Told Them” On Friday, August 25, 2023, and it is his 7th album following up the hit album ‘Love, Damini’ released last year.

In an astonishing turn of events, Burna Boy’s latest offering achieved a milestone within just 24 hours of its release. It matched the record previously held by Davido’s “Timeless” on the Apple Music United States chart.

Earlier this year, Davido’s fourth studio album held the coveted Number 2 (highest-peaking African album) spot. Burna Boy’s “I Told Them” Replicated this feat, firmly establishing his global music dominance.

Burna Boy’s musical journey has been punctuated by milestones that continue to reshape the music industry. His single “Last Last” evolved into a summer anthem, resonating with audiences across the globe.

The African Giant, as he calls himself, has not only sold out stadiums on a global scale but also etched his name in history by becoming the first African artist to fill a U.S. stadium with over 40,000 enthusiastic fans in New York. His headline performance at London Stadium in June further underscored his global appeal.

What you should know

Burna Boy’s ‘I Told Them’ is a 17-track album comprising 15 songs and two music videos for the singles ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’ and ‘Big 7.’

‘Big 7’ released the previous month, has accrued about 10 million views on YouTube. This single featured a notable ensemble of Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore in the music video.

A two-time Grammy nominee, Burna Boy won the award for Best Global Music Album for his 2020 album Twice as Tall.